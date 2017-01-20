Sunday Morning Fire Displaces Residents on Sandra Court

On Sunday January 22nd at 7:15 a.m., the occupant of 834 Sandra Court called 911 to report a stove fire after safely exiting the building. Upon arrival fire crews witnessed flames showing out of the first floor window. While confirming all of the occupants were safely outside they quickly contained the fire to the first floor. We Energies secured the gas and electric to the property. Due to the damages sustained five occupants of this side-by-side townhouse requested assistance from Red Cross. The property was turned over to the management company on scene. This fire is classified accidental. Estimated fire loss is $20,000