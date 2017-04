Sunday morning fire on Carmel Ave under investigation

On April 2, 2017 at 12:40 a.m. neighbors, hearing a noise, saw an orange glow at the home across the street and called 911. Firefighters responded to 2408 Carmel Ave and put out the fire. No one was home at the time of the fire. The fire is still under investigation. Officials state that is $40,000 in fire loss