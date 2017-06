Sunday trailer fire on Melvin Ave. under investigation

On Sunday June 11th at 11:35 a.m., the Racine Fire Department and Racine Police Department responded to a 911 call in the 1600 block of Melvin for a trailer on fire. Upon arrival the trailer was fully involved with unknown contents. Fire crews put out the fire from the rear and were required to breach the sides of the trailer to further extinguish it. This fire is still under investigation. It is unknown at this time the estimated loss