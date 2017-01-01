The United Way of Racine County recognized Dr. Lolli Haws with its annual Chairman’s Award for her leadership in many of the collaborative efforts between the District and United Way.

“During her tenure on the board, Lolli has been a strong supporter of United Way and our work,” said Board Chairman Art Howell. “She’s been a tireless advocate for improving educational outcomes in the community and a key driver in the partnership, between RUSD and United Way, creating Racine’s first-ever community school.”