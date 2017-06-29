Suspects steal over $1000 of merchandise from Kohl’s Dept. Store

On 06/29/2017 at 3:05 pm officers from the Mount Pleasant Police Department attempted to stop two retail theft suspects that were exiting the doors of Kohl’s Dept. Store located at 5500 Washington Ave., before the suspects entered a car that was being driven by a third suspect. The suspects stole over $1,000 worth of merchandise. The suspect vehicle then exited the parking lot onto Newman Rd. and then SB onto STH 31. Three squad cars immediately went behind the suspect vehicle and activated their emergency lights and sirens in an attempt to get the suspect vehicle to stop. The suspects attempted to flee and elude the officers while they weaved amongst the traffic lanes for the distance of one block.

At the intersection of STH 31 and STH 20, the traffic in all the SB lanes was stopped due to heavy congestion. The suspects were not able to proceed forward. The pursuit ended. Officers approached the suspect vehicle and were able to arrest the three occupants. One officer injured his hand on the driver’s window while taking the driver into custody. South Shore Fire Department treated this officer at the scene.

The three suspects were identified as JASMINE WILLIAMS-22, EBONE JACKSON- 22, and KENYUANNA GUNBY, 17 years old. All suspects were from Milwaukee, WI. Two of the suspects were out on bail for retail theft cases from other jurisdictions. One suspect had two active warrants.

During the arrest officers discovered, additional new clothing items inside the vehicle, which were believed to be stolen from a different business. The owner and victim associated with that property was not identified. The suspects are being held at the Racine County Jail. The charges include felony Retail theft, Fleeing and Eluding an officer, and Bail Jumping.