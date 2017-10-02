TDS Is Hiring Direct Sales Reps-$1000 Sign-On Bonus

TDS is HIRING-Direct Sales Representative

($1000 sign-on bonus)

TDS is seeking a motivated, self-driven individual interested in a sales career to join as a Direct Sales Representative in Elkhorn, WI and the surrounding TDS service areas.

Tools For Success:

TDS will provide you with regularly updated sales territory (leads, list of addresses, etc.), continuous paid training and coaching as well as all materials needed – work computer included – to be successful in this highly lucrative position.

Unlimited Earning Potential:

This position offers UNLIMITED earning potential: $1,000 Sign-on bonus, competitive base salary, monthly bonus, uncapped commission, cell phone allowance, and a fantastic benefits package (Medical, Dental, and Vision insurance starting Day 1,401k, and PTO) – and potentially, discounts on our services!

Required Qualifications:

 1+ years of sales experience.

 Must have a valid driver’s license, insurance and have access to reliable transportation.

For full details and to apply go to

https://tdstelecom.com/careers.html