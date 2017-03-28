Teen Charged with Multiple Counts of Attempted Homicide In 9th Street Shooting

Trevell L Beals, 15 of Racine has been charged with 2 counts of attempted 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide, two counts of 1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Discharge Firearm/Vehicle-Towards Person, Possess Dangerous Weapon-Person < 18. He was given a $50,000 cash bond after appearing in Racine Circuit Court Friday afternoon.

According to the criminal complaint Racine Police were investigating a shots fired call in the 400 block of 9th Street that occurred on March 28th, 2017. On on 3-30-17, Investigators went to the Juvenile Detention Center to speak to Trevell at his request. Trevell was read his Miranda rights to him off the department issued Notification and Waiver of Rights form, which he signed and stated he would speak to us. Trevell started off by telling a number of small false-truths, but continually stated that “I know for a fact,” that something happened or, “I can tell you this,” and then Trevell then said during the interview that, “… I was the shooter.” Trevell stated that the gun is “gone,” because he threw it in the Root River off a bridge.

The defendant stated to investigators he and another party were driving, and someone kept sending him threatening messages and said there had been an argument in the street a few minutes prior to the shooting. Trevell said they drove to the area of 9th St and Park Ave, the defendant said he saw other parties and he fired two times, then the parties got scared and drove off. The defendant was dropped off near the Marquette St. bridge where he stated he threw the .22 gun over the bridge, the complaint reads.

The defendant stated that he had the gun with him and he gotten it off the streets a month prior, because “they were after us,” and said it was in the glove compartment. Trevell said it had been in the glove compartment, and when he heard a shot allegedly coming from the other group, he ducked, grabbed the gun out of the glove compartment, and fired back. Trevell told authorities that the other party in the vehicle knew he had a weapon, but he didn’t think I was gonna use it,”.

Other parties have been charged in connection to their part in the shooting.