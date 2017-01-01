The Great in Racine-Alex Upendo replaces stolen bicycle for little boy!

THE GREAT IN RACINE! Last evening we had posted how a 6 year old boy was devasted after his bicycle was stolen on Victory Ave.

This morning the post appeared on Racine Uncovered News Facebook. Within minutes the love and generosity started to show. Alex’s mom-Karee Upendo wrote on facebook “We have a brand new bike my son Alex owner of Build-A-Bow would love to gift him. Its the same color as the one in the photo. Please contact Alex Build-A-Bow for drop off details! Alex heard the story and remembered how devastated he was when his bike was stolen also. He got the bike for his birthday 20 inch brand new, but its was too small for him. So its just waiting for a happy home!” Others also volunteered to help this family out too.

Alex and his father dropped the bicycle off today for the young boy who is thrilled according to his mom Cassandra who is thankful for the caring from the community.

What’s even more amazing. Alex owner of BUILD-A-BOW did all of this today before attending his first fashion show he was participating in today at Turner Hall in Milwaukee!

