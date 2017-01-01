THE GREAT OF RACINE-Alex Upendo changing young people’s lives!

THE GREAT OF RACINE! Alex Upendo is making great changes in this community! Alex is the young man who started “Build a Bow” & non profit Build-a-Bow for a purpose. He wrote a book titled “Bullies, Bow ties and brilliant Alex” and has been speaking to the youth in the community. He has been on TV with Harry Connick Jr and does many community events.

We received an email from a Racine grandmother named Samantha and she wrote “There is a child here in Racine named Alex he owns a company called Build a bow. He is also a published author, inventor & owns a charity program. Once a month here he hosts free community workshops were he provides food & materials to teach people how to design a bow tie. He than sends the handmade designs to the awareness group of the month to bring awareness to incurable diseases.

Recently I found out he does motivational school speaking events for at risk youth when my grand daughter who was being bullied came home & her whole attitude changed because of what this young man told her. He wrote a book called “Bullies bow ties and brilliant Alex” & its about his story. He gave her the book for free as part of his book bullying initiative.

He gives books to teachers & underprivileged children because he said he use to be homeless & was bullied after he tested as gifted, so he wanted to write a book to help children around the world.

He changed my grand daughter she has a learning disability & she has started to write a book because of him. He told her she could bring her finished story to his house & he would help her on his off time. ”

Alex Upendo will be at the Cops N Kids Reading Center tonight (Wednesday March 5th) from 4-6 pm. Where children that attend the reading center are invited to make a bow tie, listen to his story and enjoy a snack.