The Great of Racine-Meet Amalia, Fighting Leukemia Doesn’t Stop Her From Helping Others

Meet little 7 year old Amalia Mikulanec. Amalia was first diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia on June 20, 2012 when she was 2 and a half years old. She relapsed on July 15th of this year. Amalia faces 2+ years of treatment to win this battle once again. That didn’t stop this strong, positive girl from thinking of others.

With the help of others including everyone at West Ridge Elementary School she held a food drive to benefit the Hospitality Center located in Racine. It hosts the largest meal program for those less fortunate. This brave girl didn’t think of herself first and what she was going through, she knew that there are those in the community that need a helping hand. Her family says “We remain strong and continue praying for Amalia every moment, as this fight will be just as hard as the first one. We remain optimistic that she will beat this beast once again with her the help of her team of doctors, nurses and of course the love and support of family and friends. ”

To learn more and help Amalia’s family please visit FRIENDS OF AMALIA

The Hospitality Center was very grateful and wrote on their facebook page “SEVEN year old Amalia helped to feed the hungry of the Hospitality Center. Amalia launched a non-perishable food drive at her school. The images show amazing results.

The images do show the tears that were shed, the hearts that were lifted, and souls that soared because of a child’s care, concern, and compassion.

Amailia, thank you. You are amazing!

And thank you Shelley, to all who helped Amalia and to all who contributed.”