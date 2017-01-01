Thunderstorms Today and Snow Tomorrow

The National Weather Services has predicted-Thunderstorms are likely over southeast and far south central Wisconsin this afternoon and early evening. There is a Marginal Risk of a severe thunderstorm along and south of a line from near Port Washington to Madison to Darlington where large hail is the primary risk. A slight risk of severe thunderstorms extends across from west of janesville, and across Racine and Kenosha counties where large hail and damaging winds are possible.

Localized dense fog is possible today into this evening.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Wednesday through Tuesday

A wintry mix of rain and snow will change to snow Wednesday morning. Snowfall of 2 to 5 inches is expected across most of the area on Wednesday. Forecast for Racine is New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Some of the snow will melt, however slushy

accumulations can be expected to cause deteriorating travel conditions and slippery roads.

To keep up to date with the latest forecast visit National Weather Service Sullivan/Milwaukee