Thursday January 26th-Walk-In Interviews Being Held for Nissen Staffing

NISSEN STAFFING IS HOLDING
WALK-IN INTERVIEWS
When: 1-3PM Thursday, January 26th
Where: Classroom C
Racine County Workforce Solutions
(1717 Taylor Ave Racine, WI 53403)

Now Hiring:
Packagers, Process Utility Workers, Baking Machine Operators, Warehouse Workers

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
 High School Diploma or equivalent
 Have reliable transportation
 Able to lift up to 50 lbs.
 Work rotating schedule – hours are 6pm-6am
 Upon job offer, must successfully complete a pre-employment background check and drug screen

REQUIRED TO BRING FOR INTERVIEW:
 Resume
 Apply online at www.nissenstaffing.com
Racine County Workforce Solutions is an equal opportunity employer and service provider

 

