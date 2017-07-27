Thursday July 27th-PPG Informational Recruitment Event-Hiring Production / Warehouse positions

PPG Informational Recruitment

Thursday, July 27th, 2017

9:00 am – 12:00 Noon

Racine County Workforce Solutions

1717 Taylor Avenue, Racine

Room 1334

Hiring Production / Warehouse positions

* 2nd, 3rd & weekend shifts

(must be able to train on 1st shift)

 Wages start at $16.00 – $19.16/hour plus overtime as needed

 Prior work experience in an industrial or manufacturing setting preferred

 Background check, intoxicant screen & pre-employment physical required

Please apply online prior to event at www.jobsppg.com

When asked to pick location…choose OAK CREEK

When asked to pick job position…choose OAK CREEK PRODUCTION

Formal interviews will be done at the Oak Creek facility.

PPG Industries is a $15 billion world-wide leader in the production of coatings, glass and specialty chemicals. We offer competitive wages and excellent benefits including health care, dental, 401k plan that matches dollar for dollar, retirement plan, paid vacation and holidays.

www.ppg.com