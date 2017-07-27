Hiring Production / Warehouse positions
* 2nd, 3rd & weekend shifts
(must be able to train on 1st shift)
Wages start at $16.00 – $19.16/hour plus overtime as needed
Prior work experience in an industrial or manufacturing setting preferred
Background check, intoxicant screen & pre-employment physical required
Please apply online prior to event at www.jobsppg.com
When asked to pick location…choose OAK CREEK
When asked to pick job position…choose OAK CREEK PRODUCTION
Formal interviews will be done at the Oak Creek facility.
PPG Industries is a $15 billion world-wide leader in the production of coatings, glass and specialty chemicals. We offer competitive wages and excellent benefits including health care, dental, 401k plan that matches dollar for dollar, retirement plan, paid vacation and holidays.
www.ppg.com