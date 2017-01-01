Thursday July 6th-Music & More Concert



FREE CONCERT: Please join us this Thursday, July 6 at Noon in the air conditioned sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Avenue for the Music & More Summer Concert Series. Performers this week include 3 winners of recent piano competitions sponsored by the Racine Music Teachers Association, and singers/songwriters Zachary Scott Johnson and Mark Paffrath will perform a mix of solos and duets. Enjoy free lemonade and cookies before the concert. Enter the audience drawing for gift certificates. Donations are encouraged and will benefit Health Care Network, Faith, Hope & Love, and Our Harmony Club. Church is handicap accessible with elevator at parking lot door. Additional parking is available in adjacent lot at Living Light Community Center. Come early for best parking.