Thursday June 15th-Kenosha Manpower JOB FAIR

THE KENOSHA MANPOWER OFFICE IS HOSTING

A JOBS EXPO

Thursday, June 15, 2017

9:00 AM TO 12:00 PM

7519 60th Street, Suite 120

Kenosha, WI 53142

Located Behind Speedway on Highway 50

100’s of jobs immediately available in distribution, manufacturing and office support!

* Reach Truck Operator * Production Assembly * * Associate Account Manager *Production Helper * * General Warehouse * Machine Operator * * Switchboard Operator * Mailroom Clerk * * On Call Part-time Dock Worker

* Prior to attending, please apply with your online resume on www.manpower.com.

Be prepared for an onsite interview and don’t forget your updated resume, employment identifications and high school verification if available. Bring a friend or family member to share the ride and possibly qualify for a referral bonus!