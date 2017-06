Thursday June 15th-Uline Warehouse Job Fair

ULINE Warehouse Job Fair – Pleasant Prairie

Thursday, June 15th: 3PM to 7 PM

12885 104th St. Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158

(please park at Dock 12)

POSITIONS: GENERAL WAREHOUSE / MATERIAL HANDLER / FORKLIFT OPERATOR POSITIONS AVAILABLE IN BOTH IL & WI! FIRST AND SECOND SHIFTS AVAILABLE FIRST SHIFT: Monday – Friday, 10:30 AM to 7 PM.

SECOND SHIFT: Sunday – Thursday: 7:30 PM to 4 AM.

POSITION RESPONSIBILITIES / MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

• Pick, pack, receive and restock product.

• Manage stock and inventory control.

• Ensure order accuracy.

• High school diploma or equivalent.

• Desire to work in a fast-paced, organized and positive environment.

• Able to lift up to 70 lbs.

• Attention to detail.

Pay range $17/hr and up!!!!!!!!!!!

Registration required. Apply online at APPLY ULINE!