Thursday June 22nd-Speedway is holding WALK-IN INTERVIEWS

Speedway Career Opportunities
Walk-In Interviews
Thursday, June 22nd, 2017
2:00 – 4:00 pm
Racine County Workforce Solutions
1717 Taylor Ave., Racine
Classroom 1334

Become Part of the Speedway Team:
Do you want to become a big part of the reason why customers continually return to Speedway? Are you looking for an exciting fast-paced work environment where you will be part of a management team? Do you take pride in providing exceptional customer service? As a valued member of the Speedway Team you’ll witness first-hand why Speedway has the best customers and employees around!
If you enjoy working as part of a management team and have previous supervisory experience as an assistant manager, team lead, or key holder we would love the opportunity to talk with you!
Co-Manager Trainee
Benefits:
 Weekly Pay
 Monthly Manager Bonuses
 Retirement Savings Plan
 Tuition Reimbursement
 Health, Dental and Life Insurance (FT positions)
(Medical starting under $20/wk)
And many more benefits!
*HS Diploma & Valid Driver License Required

Also Hiring for:

  • Shift Leader Trainee
    Customer Service Representative
    Specialist Foodservice

Apply Today at jobs.speedway.com or Text APPLY to 80565

