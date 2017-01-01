Tri City Bank On Erie Robbed

Racine Police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred around 3:45 p.m. at Tri City Bank at 3900 Erie Street (inside Piggly Wiggly). Radio reports that a white male dressed in all black, presented a note and robbed the bank.

Racine Police have stopped a vehicle regarding this robbery not far from the bank in the area of 4 Mile and Main Streets, have taken someone into custody and have asked for an evidence technician to the scene. This is an active and ongoing investigation

