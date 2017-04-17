Tri City National Bank Robbery Suspect Photos Released

UPDATE:

Photographs of the bank robbery suspect are included in this updated press release. The suspect is an adult black female approximately 5’4” to 5’7” in height and 155 lbs. to 175 lbs. She was wearing black pants, black boots, and a black coat at the time of the robbery. She was last seen heading east towards N. Green bay Rd. The Mount Pleasant Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Thank you!

(ORIGINAL)

On Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 2:18 p.m., the Racine County Communications Center received a call for a robbery, which had occurred at the Tri City National Bank within the Pick N Save located at 1202 N. Green Bay Rd. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money and there were no injuries related to this robbery. Mount Pleasant Police Department is asking anyone who was in the area around this time and has information related to this robbery to call Ofc. Richardt at 262-664-7933. The suspect is an African American female 40-50 years of age wearing a dark jacket, dark leggings and brown boots.

“Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Mt. Pleasant Police Department at 884-0454 option #4 or Crime Stoppers at (262) 636-9330, via e-mail through the website www.racine.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) and typing in TIP417 with your text message.”