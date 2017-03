Tuesday April 4th-Spring Career & Internship Fair

Tuesday April 4th-Spring Career & Internship Fair

Tuesday, April 4 • 11:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M.

Gateway Technical College • Racine Campus • Lake Bldg.

SC Johnson Student Life Center

• 1001 S. Main Street, Racine

CONNECT WITH MORE THAN 30 AREA EMPLOYERS!

– Come dressed for success and bring copies of your resume

– Network with local employers and agencies

– Employers will be looking to fill full-time,

part-time, internship and seasonal positions

For more information, please contact Student Employment Specialist,

Jacqueline Watson at watsonj@gtc.edu or 262-619-6390

Hosted by Gateway Career and Employment Services.

THIS FAIR IS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC