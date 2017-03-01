Tuesday February 21st-Ascension\All Saints will be holding an On Site Interview Day for open positions in Food Service or Environmental Services

Ascension\All Saints will be holding an On Site Interview Day for all interested candidates who have applied for open positions in Food Service or Environmental Services through the website www.altogethergreat.com.

Who: Individuals who have already applied online.

When: Tuesday, February 21, 2017 (9:00am – 12:00pm OR 1:00pm – 3:00pm)

First come, first interviewed

Where: All Saints Hospital – 3801 Spring St. Racine, WI 53405

Main Building – Human Resource office – Lower Level

**Anticipated start date will be March 1, 2017.

If you cannot make the interview date and are still interested, you will need to contact me through the email below.

Ginger Schaap, TouchPoint HR Generalist

Gschaap@iamtouchpoint.com

FIRST: All applicants must apply online:

Website address: www.altogethergreat.com

Select Careers and then Job Opportunities

Scroll down and select Apply for Team Member Position