Who: Individuals who have already applied online.
When: Tuesday, February 21, 2017 (9:00am – 12:00pm OR 1:00pm – 3:00pm)
First come, first interviewed
Where: All Saints Hospital – 3801 Spring St. Racine, WI 53405
Main Building – Human Resource office – Lower Level
**Anticipated start date will be March 1, 2017.
If you cannot make the interview date and are still interested, you will need to contact me through the email below.
Ginger Schaap, TouchPoint HR Generalist
Gschaap@iamtouchpoint.com
FIRST: All applicants must apply online:
Website address: www.altogethergreat.com
Select Careers and then Job Opportunities
Scroll down and select Apply for Team Member Position
|Search by Location – Type in Racine Open Position
|Requisition #
|Position Location
|Food Service Worker
|95669
|All Saints – 1320 Wisconsin Ave., Racine, WI
|Housekeepers
|96057
|All Saints – 1320 Wisconsin Ave., Racine, WI
|Food Service Worker
|95671
|All Saints – 3801 Spring St., Racine, WI
|Housekeepers
|95672
|All Saints – 3801 Spring St., Racine, WI
|Housekeepers
|95675
|All Saints – 3801 Spring St., Racine, WI
|Cook, Grill
|95842
|All Saints – 3801 Spring St., Racine, WI