Tuesday February 28th-Career Fair 2017

CAREER FAIR 2017

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Fountain Banquet Hall

8505 Durand Avenue Sturtevant, WI 53177

Participating Exhibitors

Basin Precision Machining LLC

Dental Associates

Fresh Coast Partners

G4S Secure Solutions, USA

Gordon Food Service

Kutzler Express, Inc.

Lavelle Industries

Letsch Staffing

Manpower

Nissen Staffing Continuum, Inc.

Professional Services Group

Racine Police Department

Amazon MKE5 Sort Center

Alpha Homes of WI, Inc.

The Journal Times

Racine Unified School District

ResourceMFG

Six Flags Great America

Society’s Assets, Inc.

Southern Wisconsin Center,

Department of Health Services

Sysco Eastern Wisconsin

TempsNow Employment

United Natural Foods

Wisconsin Department

of Corrections

Wisconsin Veterans Home – Union Grove

Express Employment Professionals

Modern Woodmen of America

Echo Lake Foods, Inc.

Goodwill TalentBridge

US Postal Service

Ace Worldwide Group of

Companies

Plastic Parts Inc.

R&B Grinding Co., Inc.

Volunteers of America WI

TCF Bank

Educators Credit Union

Putzmeister America, Inc

Service First Staffing

RCK Foods

TRN Technical

Hospice Alliance