Tuesday June 13th-Meijer Distribution Center HIRING EVENT

Meijer Distribution Center HIRING EVENT

Tuesday, June 13, 2017th 10:00am-1:00pm

Kenosha County Job Center Commons Area

8600 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, WI.

LAUNCH YOUR CAREER IN DISTRIBUTION TODAY!

A Michigan based supercenter ranked as one of the five largest discount retailers, is now hiring for: Full-Time Warehouse Selectors- Shift Start Time: 1:00pm (4 -10 hour work days. Must be able to work holidays & weekends. Lifting up to 75 lbs. in a temp. controlled environment of -10 to 55 degrees)

Work in a fast-paced environment that offers efficiency, productivity & growth! Warehouse Team Member- $13.50/hr starting pay + benefits

Apply online before event at: jobs.meijer.com (search Pleasant Prairie)

Must have a resume day of the event to interview