United States Postal Service Hiring-Garageman

United States Postal Service is Now Hiring!

Garageman

Milwaukee, WI

Job Posting # NC10091864

$36,986 – $52,091 annually

The Garageman assists with, and performs a variety of routine preventive and corrective services in the maintenance of USPS motor vehicles.

* Must have valid state driver’s license, safe driving record, and at least two years’ unsupervised experience driving passenger cars or larger within U.S., its possessions or territories, or in U.S. military installations worldwide.

This position has an exam requirement.

APPLY ONLINE AT www.usps.com/employment

Deadline to apply – Friday, March 24th, 2017

Requirements:

 Knowledge of, and skills to utilize tools, parts & equipment related to automotive repair

 Mechanical principles of vehicle maintenance

 Must pass criminal background check

 Must pass drug screening

 Must be U.S. citizen or have permanent resident alien status

This is a Career position.

You may apply at:

www.usps.com/employment

Check the website often as our vacancy postings can change daily. Your completed profile and application must be submitted by the closing date listed on the announcement.

We look forward to helping you develop a career with the United States Postal Service.

Racine County Workforce Solutions is an equal opportunity employer/service provider.