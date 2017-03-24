The Garageman assists with, and performs a variety of routine preventive and corrective services in the maintenance of USPS motor vehicles.
* Must have valid state driver’s license, safe driving record, and at least two years’ unsupervised experience driving passenger cars or larger within U.S., its possessions or territories, or in U.S. military installations worldwide.
This position has an exam requirement.
APPLY ONLINE AT www.usps.com/employment
Deadline to apply – Friday, March 24th, 2017
Requirements:
Knowledge of, and skills to utilize tools, parts & equipment related to automotive repair
Mechanical principles of vehicle maintenance
Must pass criminal background check
Must pass drug screening
Must be U.S. citizen or have permanent resident alien status
This is a Career position.
You may apply at:
Check the website often as our vacancy postings can change daily. Your completed profile and application must be submitted by the closing date listed on the announcement.
