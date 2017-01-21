Postal Support Employees (PSE) provide perform a variety of clerical duties in mail processing and retail/customer services to support day to day operations.
These positions may be eligible for a Career Path position
Apply online at USPS EMPLOYMENT
Deadline to apply – Saturday, January 21st, 2017
Requirements:
No experience required
Must be 18 years of age and not enrolled in high school
Must pass criminal background check
Must pass drug screening
Must be U.S. citizen or have permanent resident alien status
Physically Able – arduous exertion involving prolonged standing, walking, bending and reaching
Handling of heavy containers of mail and parcels weighing up to 70 lbs.
These positions start as temporary, but can –
and do lead to career positions.
If you cannot join us, you may apply at:
www.usps.com/employment
Check the website often as our vacancy postings can change daily. Your completed profile and application must be submitted by the closing date listed on the announcement.
We look forward to helping you develop a career with the United States Postal Service.
Racine County Workforce Solutions is an equal opportunity employer/service provider.