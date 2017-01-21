United States Postal Service Is HIRING In Racine

United States Postal Service is Now Hiring!

PSE Sales & Svcs / Distribution Associate

Racine WI

Job Posting # NC10077619

$16.42/hour

Postal Support Employees (PSE) provide perform a variety of clerical duties in mail processing and retail/customer services to support day to day operations.

These positions may be eligible for a Career Path position

Apply online at USPS EMPLOYMENT

Deadline to apply – Saturday, January 21st, 2017

Requirements:

 No experience required

 Must be 18 years of age and not enrolled in high school

 Must pass criminal background check

 Must pass drug screening

 Must be U.S. citizen or have permanent resident alien status

 Physically Able – arduous exertion involving prolonged standing, walking, bending and reaching

 Handling of heavy containers of mail and parcels weighing up to 70 lbs.

These positions start as temporary, but can –

and do lead to career positions.

If you cannot join us, you may apply at:

www.usps.com/employment

Check the website often as our vacancy postings can change daily. Your completed profile and application must be submitted by the closing date listed on the announcement.

We look forward to helping you develop a career with the United States Postal Service.

Racine County Workforce Solutions is an equal opportunity employer/service provider.