Untreated Roads Remaining Slippery This Morning

FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

..UNTREATED ROADS REMAINING SLIPPERY THIS MORNING…

AIR TEMPERATURES ARE ABOVE FREEZING ACROSS THE MADISON AND

MILWAUKEE AREAS…AND POINTS TO THE SOUTH. HOWEVER…PAVEMENT

TEMPERATURES ARE NEAR FREEZING. THIS WILL CONTINUE TO RESULT IN

SLIPPERY CONDITIONS ON UNTREATED ROADS AND SIDEWALKS INTO THIS

MORNING. THOSE DRIVING INTO THE MIDDLE MORNING HOURS SHOULD

PREPARE FOR SLIPPERY STRETCHES ON UNTREATED ROADS. SLOW DOWN AND

DRIVE WITH CAUTION THIS MORNING.