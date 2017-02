Update 14 year old Racine Girl Found Safe

5:44 p.m.- The family of Alicia Rios states that she has been located and is safe, and thanks the community for their support

The family of 14 year-old Alicia Rios is asking for help from the community locating her. She is 5’4 101 pounds¬†She attends Horlick High School and was last seen at home around 1 am Tuesday February 14, 2017. The family has reported her as missing/runaway. Anyone with information is asked to contact Racine County Dispatch 262-886-2300. Reference¬†17-7044