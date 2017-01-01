Update-Burlington Theft Suspect Identified

Update-The City of Burlington Police Department received information regarding the suspect vehicle at 9:58AM, this date. The truck was found parked in the driveway of the owners residence in East Troy, WI. The suspect in the Retail Theft was identified by his mother. Thank you to the party that supplied the information regarding the vehicle and it’s location.

The Burlington Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying the suspect and or locating the vehicle. The suspect described as a male white 20-30 years old with with possible facial hair, entered Menards located at 2100 Milwaukee Ave., in Burlington on February 9,2016 , walked to electrical department and obtained two 250′ rolls of 10-3 wire. Suspect was wearing a fluorescent yellow “Under Armour” hooded sweatshirt, dark colored boomer hat, dark pant. Suspect was driving a regular cab Dodge Ram (possibly 1993 to 2001) pick up truck, two tone (gray/silver or light blue /silver) with passenger and driver door damage and left rear damage to the truck box.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Burlington Police at 262-342-1100