UPDATE-Missing 60 year-old Racine Man Found

Racine Police states that Mr. Vaughn has been located.

The Racine Police Department is seeking help locating a missing adult who walked away from a group home in the 5200 block Admiralty Ave. George Michael Vaughn walked away from his group home the morning of February 14. George Vaughn is a white male, 60 years old, 5’06” tall, and weighs 135 lbs. George was last seen in Kenosha on Tuesday, February 14.

The Racine Police Department is interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this missing person. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department at (262) 886-2300.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at (262) 636-9330, or text 274637 (CRIMES). Text message should begin with RACS.

All media inquiries regarding this incident should be directed to my attention at (262) 635-7772.