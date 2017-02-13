Update-Missing Teens Located

***UPDATE***

At approximately 12:45 p.m. on 2/13/17, both Paige Williams and Samuel Larson were located in the City of Waukesha by Waukesha Police Officers. Paige and Samuel are unharmed – the incident will continue to be investigated by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department is looking for two missing children.

We are currently looking for Paige Williams, 13-years-old and Samuel Larson, 14-years -old, both are missing from the Village of Wales.