Update-Tornado Watch Cancelled

9:14 p.m. The National Weather Service has cancelled the tornado watch

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED TORNADO WATCH 377 TO

INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN

KENOSHA MILWAUKEE OZAUKEE

RACINE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CEDARBURG, CUDAHY, FRANKLIN, GRAFTON,

GREENFIELD, KENOSHA, MEQUON, OAK CREEK, RACINE, SOUTH MILWAUKEE,

WAUWATOSA, AND WEST ALLIS.