USPS Now Hiring! Maintenance Mechanic

Milwaukee, WI

Job Posting # NC10108182

$41,811 – $55,296 annually

Independently performs semiskilled preventive, corrective and predictive maintenance tasks associated with the upkeep and operation of various types of mail processing, buildings and building equipment, customer service and delivery equipment.

* Must have valid state driver’s license, safe driving record, and at least two years’

unsupervised experience driving passenger cars or larger within U.S., its possessions

or territories, or in U.S. military installations worldwide.

This position has an exam requirement.

Apply online at www.usps.com/employment

Deadline to apply – Friday, July 7th, 2017

Requirements:

 Must pass criminal background check

 Must pass drug screening

 Must be U.S. citizen or have permanent resident alien status

For full details, go to www.usps.com/careers/

Click “Search Now” box

You may apply at:

Check the website often as our vacancy postings can change daily. Your completed profile and application must be submitted by the closing date listed on the announcement.