Vehicles stolen from Kenosha Nissan Dealership

Early Friday morning, June 16, 2017, Deputies responded to the Kenosha Nissan Dealership at 8550 120th Avenue in the Village of Bristol for a burglary and auto theft.

The dealership reported that five vehicles were stolen from the service area of the dealership. The suspects were able to gain entry into the dealership by breaking a window and then used a vehicle to drive through the overhead doors.

Vehicles stolen include a silver 2013 Nissan Altima, a 2012 gray Nissan Altima, a black 2009 Nissan Rogue, a 2011 Subaru Outback, and a gray 2017 Nissan Altima.

One of the vehicles has since been recovered in the City of Milwaukee. If anyone has any information regarding this incident please call the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5100.