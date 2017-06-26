Veterans Outreach Presents at National Conference

From the City of Racine’s Mayors Office Media Release -On Monday, June 26, 2017, The James A. Peterson Veteran Village in Racine will be highlighted at the U.S. Conference of Mayors Annual Meeting in Miami, FL.

In a morning session of the Ending Veterans Homelessness Task Force, Jeff Gustin, Director of Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin (VOW), Shannon Goodman, VOW staff member, Fiona Murphy, Village project facilitator and Racine Mayor John Dickert will share the story of how a small group of people made a Big Thing happen for veterans in Racine and created a solution for ending veteran homelessness here.

Joining them will be Zack Giffin, host of the popular Tiny House Nation on FYI TV. Mr. Giffin joined VOW for a house building/training session last summer, which included veterans and community volunteers, to build two of the 15 houses expected to complete Veteran Village. The 3-day workshop has been captured in a video which will be shared at the Task Force Session.

With the additional exposure, it is hoped that the process and practices developed in Racine can prove to be a model in other communities. Additionally, VOW will be introducing a plan at the conference for extending its mission to veteran job apprenticeships by having site residents build and ship tiny homes for vets to other cities interested in addressing veteran homelessness.