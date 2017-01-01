Vigils Being Held in Racine to Support Human Trafficking Awareness Month

RACINE, WI – Four vigils are being held in Racine throughout the month of January. We would like to take a moment to recognize those who have been or are being trafficked and shine a light into the darkness of this crime that affects over 27 million people around the world, including our own community members.

In support of National Human Trafficking Awareness Month, the RCAHT Faith-Based Committee, made up of members of many different churches in Racine and Kenosha Counties, are hosting local vigils to bring awareness to this growing crime and to lift those victims up in prayers. The 2017 theme is Proverbs 31:8 “Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who need an advocate”.

The Vigils are FREE, open to the public and will be held at the following dates and locations throughout January:

North, near 4 Mile Road

Sunday, January 15th 1:30 pm – 3:30 pm

Siena Center Chapel

Advocate Krista Hull speaking, Redeem and Restore

5635 Erie St, Racine, WI 53402

Downtown, near Main Street

Sunday, January 15th 6 pm – 7:30 pm

Living Light Community Center, former YWCA Building

Advocate Krista Hull speaking, Redeem and Restore

40 College Ave, Racine, WI 53403

West, near I-94

Thursday, January 26th 6 pm – 7:30 pm

Great Lakes Church

Human Trafficking Advocate/Survivor Nancy Yarbrough speaking

9605 Spring Street, Racine, WI 53406

South, near Highway 11

Tuesday, January 31st 6 pm – 7:30 pm

First Baptist Church, Bilingual Service

Javier Acevedo-Baez of UMOS speaking

3117 Lathrop Ave, Racine, WI 53405

Join community members in live music, candlelight prayer, worship and education to fight against human trafficking in honor of National Human Trafficking Awareness Month. A short film clip, key speaker and Q&A by experts and human trafficking survivors and advocates will be featured. Events are free and open to the public. Due to sensitive content, recommended for ages 12 and up. Please call location prior to confirm if church will have childcare for ages 1-11. Siena Center will not have child care available.

Racine Coalition Against Human Trafficking (RCAHT) is a network of local resources (law enforcement, shelters, educators, social workers, counselors, health providers and other services) collaborating to increase communication among all providers, identifying gaps in services for victims and preventing conditions that foster human trafficking in Racine County through education and outreach efforts. For more information contact us at racinecoalition@gmail.com, find us on Facebook, www.racinecoalition.org or contact Karri Hemmig at (414-671-9518).