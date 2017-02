Volunteers Wanted For The 29th Annual Gifford School Carnival

The 29th Annual Gifford School Carnival is open to the community and we are looking for volunteers. We have over 500 volunteer openings available! The carnival is March 11th, 10am – 4pm at Gifford School, 8332 Northwestern Avenue, Racine. Adults, middle and high school students encouraged to volunteer.

Online sign-up at http://bit.ly/2jy4GOM

Thank you for your help and support!