Eight lucky students from Wadewitz Elementary School got an early Christmas present thanks to the generosity of Horlick High School staff members.

Every year, Horlick staff purchase gifts for students in need at Wadewitz. This year, the elementary school students were welcomed to Horlickā€™s all-school holiday assembly where Santa Claus presented them with their gifts.

Students excitedly unwrapped their presents which ranged from Ninja Turtles for the boys and stuffed animals for the girls.