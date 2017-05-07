Waterford man stabbed, “pistol whipped” and robbed during home invasion

On 7/5/17 at 12:31am, the Racine County Dispatch Center took a report of an elderly male calling for help in the roadway near the 29000 Block of Elm Island Drive, in the Town of Waterford, County of Racine. First Responders discovered the victim had been stabbed and sustained multiple blunt force injuries to his face. The victim believed he was followed home from the Milwaukee area. The victim reports that two black males in their early to mid-twenties entered his home and pointed a gun at him. The victim reports being “pistol whipped”, stabbed, and tied to a chair inside his residence before the suspects left with an undetermined amount of cash. The victim freed himself and made it to the roadway where he called out for help. The victim was taken by Flight For Life to Froedert Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

This incident is under investigation by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau. Please contact Detective Vandervest at 262-636-3174 with any information.