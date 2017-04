Wednesday April 19th-Homes For Independent Living On-Site Interviews!

Homes For Independent Living

On-site Caregiver Interviews!

Same-day Offers to Qualified Candidates

Wednesday, April 19th, 2017

11:00am-2:00pm

373 Church St

Burlington WI 53105

*$1,000 Sign-On Bonus*

No Experience Required!

Positions: Full-Time and Part-Time

Shifts: 1st, 2nd and 3rd

Work Location: Burlington WI

Please apply online in advance!

www.hil-wi.com/careersKey word: Hiring Event

HIL offers competitive pay and benefits package:

 Affordable insurance for Full-Time

 Generous Paid-Time off/vacation

 401K Plan AND Employee Stock Ownership Plan

 Paid Training

Don’t forget to tell the Recruiter you saw the

Sign-On Bonus ad in your interview! Expire 04/30/17