PREPARATION TIPS
• Bring copies of your resume. If you need help updating your resume, visit the Employment
Resource Center at one of the workforce locations:
Racine: 1717 Taylor Avenue Elkhorn: 400 County Road H
Burlington: 209 N. Main Street Kenosha: 8600 Sheridan Road
• Dress like you would for an interview.
• Be prepared to answer questions about yourself.
• Show up with a great attitude.
• Do your research – know what companies will be there and learn something about the
companies you are interested in working for before attending.
• If possible, apply online to the companies you are interested in before the event.
Attend one of our Career Readiness workshops and receive an early admission ticket to the
Opportunity Career Expo. Early admission allows you to connect with businesses in a smaller
setting which helps you stand out. See reverse side for workshop details.
PRE-CAREER EXPO WORKSHOPS
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. with Early Admission Ticket
CAREER READINESS WORKSHOP
City Hall Annex – 800 Center Street, Room 130
March 2 & 9 – 2:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Racine County Workforce Solutions – 1717 Taylor Avenue, North Entrance
April 6 – 1:00 pm. – 3:00 p.m.
April 11 – 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Sturtevant
Division of Community Corrections – 9531 Rayne Road, Large Regional Conference Room
March 7, 14 & 21 – 2:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Walworth
Walworth County Job Center – 400 County Road H, Resource Room
April 3 & 10 – 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Kenosha
Kenosha County Job Center – 8600 Sheridan Road
March 16 – 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., North 2 Room
April 5 &12 – 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m., South 10 Room