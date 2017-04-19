Wednesday April 19th- Opportunity Career Expo

OPPORTUNITY CAREER EXPO

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. General Admission

Racine Architect Hotel & Conference Center

(formerly Racine Marriott)

7111 Washington Avenue, Racine, WI 53406

PREPARATION TIPS

• Bring copies of your resume. If you need help updating your resume, visit the Employment

Resource Center at one of the workforce locations:

Racine: 1717 Taylor Avenue Elkhorn: 400 County Road H

Burlington: 209 N. Main Street Kenosha: 8600 Sheridan Road

• Dress like you would for an interview.

• Be prepared to answer questions about yourself.

• Show up with a great attitude.

• Do your research – know what companies will be there and learn something about the

companies you are interested in working for before attending.

• If possible, apply online to the companies you are interested in before the event.

Attend one of our Career Readiness workshops and receive an early admission ticket to the

Opportunity Career Expo. Early admission allows you to connect with businesses in a smaller

setting which helps you stand out. See reverse side for workshop details.

PRE-CAREER EXPO WORKSHOPS

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. with Early Admission Ticket

CAREER READINESS WORKSHOP

City Hall Annex – 800 Center Street, Room 130

March 2 & 9 – 2:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Racine County Workforce Solutions – 1717 Taylor Avenue, North Entrance

April 6 – 1:00 pm. – 3:00 p.m.

April 11 – 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Sturtevant

Division of Community Corrections – 9531 Rayne Road, Large Regional Conference Room

March 7, 14 & 21 – 2:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Walworth

Walworth County Job Center – 400 County Road H, Resource Room

April 3 & 10 – 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Kenosha

Kenosha County Job Center – 8600 Sheridan Road

March 16 – 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., North 2 Room

April 5 &12 – 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m., South 10 Room