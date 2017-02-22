Wednesday February 22nd-Society’s Assets Onsite Recruitment Event

SOCIETY’S ASSETS

ONSITE RECRUITMENT & IMMEDIATE INTERVIEWS

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 22ND, 2017

10:00 AM UNTIL 12:00 NOON

RACINE COUNTY WORKFORCE SOLUTIONS

1717 TAYLOR AVE., RACINE

CLASSROOM C

NOW HIRING:

PERSONAL CARE WORKERS & C.N.A.’S

Society’s Assets provides hands-on, individualized training for all qualified candidates.

CERTIFIED NURSING ASSISTANT

ABILITY TO FOLLOW A WRITTEN PLAN OF CARE.

MUST BE CURRENT & IN GOOD STANDING ON WISCONSIN NURSE AIDE REGISTRY .

Background checks including criminal background, references and interviews are completed on all qualified applicants before consideration for employment.

IF YOU MISS US AT THE ONSITE RECRUITMENT EVENT

YOU CAN APPLY FOR EITHER POSITION AT: https://societysassets.org/

We are always looking for caring people with a passion for helping others. Positions are available throughout Southeast Wisconsin including Racine, Kenosha and Walworth County. In addition, we have positions on the UW-Whitewater campus. We offer competitive wages, flexible scheduling and a unique work environment. Society’s Assets, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer and fully subscribes to the principles of Equal Employment Opportunity.