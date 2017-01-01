We have several openings for qualified Production Technician III (Line Lead).
Maintains quality standards.
Achieves productivity standards.
Performs work assignments at individual job stations as well as within a production cell.
Communicates with coworkers and supervisors.
1st & 2nd shifts available; $11-$12 an hour, based on experience.
Requirements: Reliable transportation, ability to stand for an 8 hour shift. Good math skills, record keeping and good attendance records preferred.
If you are unable to make it, stop in from 9am-2pm Monday through Friday or call our office at (262) 833-1670 to schedule an appointment!
You can also email your resume to rmaldonado@goodwillsew.com