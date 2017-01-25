Wednesday January 25th-Kenosha County Sheriff is hosting an Open House to recruit for Corrections Professionals

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is hosting an Open House to recruit for Corrections Professionals on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 from 6 PM-8 PM at the Kenosha County Detention Center, 4777 88th Avenue, Kenosha.

The Open House will offer an opportunity for interested applicants to learn about the Corrections Professional career and the Kenosha County Detentions Division. The open house will also offer in-person and virtual tours of the facilities and questions and answers of Corrections Professionals.

Online applications for employment will be accepted beginning January 20, 2017 through February 11, 2017. To learn more about the application process and to apply online, please visit www.kenoshacounty.org/jobs.

For more information about the Corrections Professional Recruitment Open House, please visit www.kenoshacounty.org/openhouse.