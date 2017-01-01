Wednesday July 12th-Kelly Services is hosting an Open House/Hiring Event

Are you looking for a new job??

Kelly Services is hiring!

We are hosting an

Open House Hiring Event

Wednesday July 12th from 10am-3pm

Oak Creek Community Center

8580 Howell Ave

Oak Creek, WI 53154

Open Positions in Oak Creek, Franklin, Milwaukee, South Milwaukee, Cudahy, Racine, Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie and Surrounding Areas:

Warehouse

General Labor

Assembly

Machine Operator

CNC Machinist

Maintenance Technician

Material Handler

CDL Driver

Order Pick/Pack

Administrative Assistant

Customer Service Representative

General Office Clerk

Data Entry

Receptionist

Inside Sales Representative

HR/Recruiting



We also staff for our Kelly Education division for Full time Teachers, Substitute Teachers, and School Administrative Staff!

For questions or directions please call the Kelly office at 262-886-3950

**Please bring a copy of your resume and 2 forms of ID with you to the office**