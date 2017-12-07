Please Join Us . . .
Come for an Immediate Interview
See our North American Headquarters
Learn about our state-of-the-art manufacturing processes
* Work in a clean, temperature controlled environment
Seda is always looking for talented, professional and enthusiastic people looking for challenges in a progressive, rewarding work environment.
Seda North America is part of a privately owned multinational packaging group. Our new 500,000-square-foot facility centrally located in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, features state-of-the-art production capabilities.
www.sedapackaging.com