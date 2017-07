Wednesday July 19th-Starbucks Hiring Fair

Starbucks Hiring Fair

Wednesday JULY 19TH 10AM-1PM

9740 76th St., Pleasant Prairie WI

Starbucks is hiring part time and full time Barista and Shift Supervisors for Multiple Kenosha and Racine locations. Join us for a Hiring Fair at the Pleasant Prairie location at 9740 76th St. in Pleasant Prairie, Wednesday July 19th from 10am-fpm. Schedule your Interview by calling (262)697-1693 and asking for Ali. Walk-ins are welcome, please submit application online at www.starbucks.com/careers.