Wednesday June 28th-Unfi HIRING EVENT-Full-time Selectors

UNFI HIRING EVENT

Hiring full-time Selectors

Wednesday June 28th

2:30pm – 6:00pm

3138 Highway H, Sturtevent, WI

We are the industry leaders in organic food distribution. We are growing throughout North America. We are a stable FORTUNE 500 company. We have a culture of doing what’s right. We Move Food Forward. Discover What’s Next at https://unfijobs.silkroad.com/