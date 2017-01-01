Wednesday March 15th-West Shore Marine Onsite Recruitment Event

WEST SHORE MARINE

ONSITE RECRUITMENT EVENT

WEDNESDAY MARCH 15TH – 1P.M. TO 3P.M.

RACINE COUNTY WORKFORCE SOLUTIONS CENTER

1717 TAYLOR AVE, RACINE

Hiring: Seasonal Yard Workers

• Prepare boats for Spring Season • Assist to secure boats and transfer to/from water launch • Prepare boats in Fall Season for storage • Additional duties: clean boat yard, storage buildings, offices, etc.

Please bring an updated Resume!

Note: Positions are seasonal only – approximately 2 months in Spring / 2 months in Fall (approx: April/May & September/October)

Located in Downtown Racine on the root river, West Shore Maine offers the finest services and facilities for your sailing and boating pleasure.