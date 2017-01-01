Hiring: Seasonal Yard Workers
• Prepare boats for Spring Season • Assist to secure boats and transfer to/from water launch • Prepare boats in Fall Season for storage • Additional duties: clean boat yard, storage buildings, offices, etc.
Please bring an updated Resume!
Note: Positions are seasonal only – approximately 2 months in Spring / 2 months in Fall (approx: April/May & September/October)
Located in Downtown Racine on the root river, West Shore Maine offers the finest services and facilities for your sailing and boating pleasure.