Wednesday Works-ONSITE RECRUITMENT EVENT!

WEDNESDAY WORKS ONSITE RECRUITMENT

Featuring Andrews Staffing

March 29th 9am – 12pm

Racine/Kenosha Community Action Agency

at 2113 N Wisconsin St, Racine, WI 53402

Hiring For:

All Shifts: General Labor/Assembly /$9.00 hr

All Shifts: Forklift Drivers/$11. to $13. hr

All Shifts: Machine Operators/$10. hr

Tour Guide/$9.75 hr

Janitor/$12. hr