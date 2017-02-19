Wife Arrested After Hitting Husband With Car

On 2/19/17 at 12:06 a.m. the Racine County Communications Center received notification there was a Male in his early thirties bleeding from the back of his head in the 400 block of S. Front St in the Village of Rochester, Racine County. The complainant heard someone yell for help, then heard arguing and then heard a loud sound like a gun shot or someone being hit by vehicle. He did see a vehicle driving away from the scene.

It was determined the subject had been hit by a vehicle. The subject was later taken by Flight For Life to Froedtert Hospital and his current medical condition is unknown.

The driver later returned to the scene. Preliminary investigations determined that a husband and wife were having a domestic dispute inside a vehicle. The wife, who was driving pulled over and the husband got out. At some point the wife struck the husband with the car and then left.

The wife was Identified as Terria G. Rudzinski and was taken to RCJ and charged with the following:

346.63 OWI Causing Injury $500.00 Bond Of $500.00

940.25(1)(a) Injury By Intoxicated Use OF Vehicle Bond Of $12,500.00

346.67(1) Felony Hit and Run Bond Of $25,000.00

This is an ongoing investigation and no further information is being released.